Cinemark Widens Footprint in South Dakota

rand-new, modern 12-screen Cinemark Theatre will be an entertainment anchor in The Gateway at Rapid City. Construction begins summer of 2020 with the opening scheduled for spring 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

With new deal in place, the 12-screen state-of-the-art multiplex will open at the Gateway at Rapid City in 2021

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, in partnership with Foursquare Properties today announced that it will build a state-of-the-art, modern-style, 12-screen theatre in the Gateway at Rapid City Center. As part of the development located just off Interstate 90, the new Cinemark South Dakota location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. This will be Cinemark’s third theatre in South Dakota, in addition to the Century Stadium 14 and XD and Century East in Sioux Falls.



All 12 auditoriums will have reserved seating and will feature Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers, which are plush, oversize, heat-controlled reclining seats. The multiplex will also feature an XD auditorium with an immersive wall-to-wall screen and enhanced sound system.

“We are excited to expand our offerings in South Dakota to provide even more guests with an innovative moviegoing experience featuring our immersive technology and customer-preferred amenities,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our brand-new Cinemark theatre will be the latest entertainment anchor to the Gateway Development at Rapid City.”

This 43-acre project serves as the perfect regional destination for all ages and will provide additional food and beverage, entertainment and lifestyle offerings.

“Cinemark will be a great additional anchor to Gateway at Rapid City and will be the catalyst to additional entertainment and tourist-friendly hospitality venues including restaurants, family entertainment uses, and recreational draws,” said Margaret Hyatt, Foursquare Properties Project Manager. “Foursquare Properties is excited to be partnering again with this fantastic organization.”

At the Cinemark Rapid City and XD theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and enhanced amenities, including:

A Cinemark XD auditorium with premium sight and sound technology to further immerse audiences in the on-screen action;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and mobile app ticketing capabilities;

A modern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capabilities in several auditoriums;

A welcoming lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand filled with favorite offerings like popcorn, Coca-Cola beverages, must-have candy brands and enhanced food offerings including Pizza Hut;

A reservable party room available for birthday parties and additional celebrations, and;

Special pricing for Discount Tuesdays and Cinemark Movie Rewards members.

To learn more about construction progress, visit Foursquare Properties. Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).