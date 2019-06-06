Colombian Exhibitor Cinemas Procinal Opens Bogotá Multiplex Featuring Christie Technology

PRESS RELEASE

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – (June 6, 2019) – Christie® is pleased to announce that Colombian chain Cinemas Procinal has just opened a new seven-screen multiplex in the city of Barranquilla, featuring Christie Vive Audio™ and Christie digital cinema projection throughout. CES+ (Cinema Equipment & Supplies) carried out the installation.

The new multiplex is located in the Carnaval shopping mall and has a seating capacity for 1,071 people. Three of the seven screens are equipped with Christie CP2220projectors, while the remaining four screens have the Christie CP2215 model. All seven screens boast the Christie Vive Audio cinema sound solution, including LS1 screen speakers, LS1S surround speakers, S218LP subwoofers and Class D amplifiers.

Oscar Suárez, head of projection at Cinemas Procinal, explained, “We continue placing our trust in Christie for our new projects because of the quality and constant advances in its product range, as well as for its customer service throughout the warranty process, giving us serious and professional support whenever we need it. In my experience it is the most reliable brand in the market.”

He went on to add that, “As far as the projectors themselves are concerned, I would particularly highlight the quality of the image, the unprecedented stability, and the permanence of brightness over time. Another big selling point for us is that they are compatible with different servers in the market. And we have never had the slightest flaw or problem in functioning.”

Suárez is equally enthusiastic about Christie Vive Audio, noting, “It is really simple to calibrate, and it is so easy to adjust to the acoustics of each screen. In addition, spectators can really appreciate the surround sound.”

Cinemas Procinal has 14 multiplexes in Colombia with a total of 75 screens and seating capacity for 11,334 spectators, and is the biggest exhibitor in Medellin. The chain is a long-time Christie client and over half of its screens are equipped with Christie projectors and Vive Audio.

Diego López, Christie general manager for NOLA and the Andes Region, said, “We are really pleased that Cinemas Procinal continues placing its trust in our projectors and sound systems for its new multiplexes. The team at Cinemas Procinal are more than happy with the quality and proven reliability of Christie technology, but also the local service and support we offer in Colombia, which gives exhibitors great peace of mind.”