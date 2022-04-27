Cinemex Selects GDC as Provider of Media Servers

Mexico’s Cinemex theater circuit will install 200 digital cinema media servers from GDC Technology Limited. The agreement involves the installation of the GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block over the next 12 months and replaces legacy media servers at existing sites and all Cinemex’s new construction projects in Mexico. Cinemex introduced its first multiplex in Mexico in 1995 and operates 318 theaters with 2,790 screens.

“At Cinemex we base our partnerships on trust. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry,” said Francisco Eguren, chief operating officer for Cinemex. “Extending our relationship was based not only upon testing their product to ensure it met our requirements but also upon GDC’s exceptional post-sales support, history of innovations, and their passion to continually improve the cinemagoing experience for our guests.”

“Cinemex has been a valued partner since 2012. We’re delighted to expand our partnership and presence with Cinemex, the second-largest circuit in Latin America” said Michael Fernandez, vice president of sales for the GDC Latin America region. “This agreement provides Cinemex with GDC’s flagship digital cinema servers designed with the latest and most powerful semiconductor technology for near-zero maintenance and minimal total cost of ownership. By selecting GDC again from the possible candidates, Cinemex will have ultra-reliable technology to help them achieve their mission of being the best at entertaining people.”