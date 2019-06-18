Cineplex Announces New Theatre and Entertainment Complex Coming Soon to Winnipeg

PRESS RELEASE —

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ – (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, one of Canada’s leading entertainment and media companies, in partnership with Primaris Management Inc., today announced plans to open a reimagined entertainment destination at Kildonan Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Scheduled to open in 2021, the new complex will replace the existing Famous Players Kildonan Place Cinemas and offer guests an all-in-one entertainment experience that includes movies, dining, amusement games and attractions. The 35,000 square foot space will include a new, six screen theatre that offers a range of enhanced movie-watching experiences for guests of all ages, including UltraAVX™ and luxury recliner seats in each of its auditoriums.

Complementing the movie theatre experience, the new complex will also feature a large amusement games and attractions area where kids and grown-ups alike can engage in some friendly competition and earn points for great prizes. In addition to new and classic video and redemption games, guests can enjoy unique interactive experiences as well as virtual reality from VRstudios. An evening of play is sure to work up an appetite, so guests can also look forward to a range of dining experiences, including new and exciting food and beverage options. While movies will continue to be the core of the offering, Cineplex’s new complex at Kildonan Place will be a true entertainment destination for guests of all ages.

“Winnipeg movie-lovers have enjoyed visiting Famous Players Kildonan Place Cinemas for close to 30 years and today we are excited to announce that a new entertainment complex will be coming soon for the community to enjoy,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “Entertainment is at the heart of everything we do at Cineplex and this innovative space has been totally reimagined with our guests front and centre.”

“Cineplex’s long-term commitment to anchor our major redevelopment at Kildonan Place shopping centre is exciting news for both the shopping centre and residents of the community,” said Patrick Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer, Primaris Management Inc.

Construction of the new complex is scheduled to begin late next year at 1555 Regent Ave W, but movie-lovers need not worry as Famous Players Kildonan Place Cinemas will remain open until construction of the new building is complete. Cineplex currently operates 165 theatres across Canada, including five theatres and one VIP Cinemas in Winnipeg. The company also recently announced a new location of The Rec Room, Canada’s premiere ‘Eats & Entertainment’ destination, which is scheduled to open at Seasons of Tuxedo in late-2019.