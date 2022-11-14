Cineplex Earns Best November Opening Weekend Ever w/ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Image courtesy: Disney / Marvel Studios

Canadian cinema circuit Cineplex saw more than 835K moviegoers attend this weekend, as the Disney and Marvel Studios sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the box office.

This marks Cineplex’s biggest November weekend of all time, and second-biggest weekend of 2022 so far.

Cineplex’s premium offerings comprised 74% of Wakanda‘s box office receipts at the circuit, including UltraAVX, VIP Cinemas, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and Real D 3D.

“This record-setting weekend performance demonstrates that consumer enthusiasm for theatrical moviegoing in Canada and around the world is as strong as ever,” Cineplex’s President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release. “From an attendance perspective, the weekend represents a 43% increase from 2019 and I want to thank our partners from Disney and Marvel Studios for delivering such compelling theatrical content.”

Cineplex ranked #4 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema exhibition circuits, with 1,652 screens at 160 locations.