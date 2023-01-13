Cineplex Inc. Reports December 2022 Box Office Results: $48M, 65% of December 2019

This week, Canadian exhibition chain Cineplex Inc. reported December 2022 box office revenues of $48M, which amounts to 65% of box office from December 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

That -35% drop was a better hold than the domestic box office overall, where December 2022 was down -41% compared to December 2019.

Avatar: The Way of Water comprised 62% of Cineplex’s December box office. That’s slightly higher than for the domestic box office overall, where Water represented 59%.

Cineplex also claims to have attracted the highest percentage of moviegoers to premium offerings for Water among all North American exhibitors, with premium formats comprising 85% of the film’s December box at the circuit.

International films accounted for five of Cineplex’s top 20 titles during December. For some of these releases, Cineplex earned up to 80% of the North American market share.

“We continue to see tremendous momentum through our diversification initiatives, including our amusement and leisure businesses, expanded content through international film product, and our distribution business, Cineplex Pictures,” Cineplex’s President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a press release.

“As we move forward, we remain optimistic about theatrical moviegoing and the strength of our diversified businesses, which have been an important pillar in the continued growth of the company.”

Cineplex ranked #4 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 1,652 screens at 160 locations.