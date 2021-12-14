Cineplex and Scotiabank Announce ‘Evolved’ Scene+ Loyalty Program

Logos courtesy of Cineplex/Scotiabank

Today (December 14), Scotiabank and Cineplex unveiled Scene+, an “evolved” loyalty program in Canada that enhances the companies’ pre-existing SCENE loyalty program while merging it with Scotiabank’s Scotia Rewards program.

According to a press release, Scene+ “aims to be one of Canada’s largest and most flexible loyalty programs, offering more than 10 million members rewards their way.” In addition to SCENE’s established rewards for movies, entertainment and dining, Scene+ will allow members to earn and redeem points for travel, shopping and banking.

Existing SCENE members and eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cardholders will be automatically enrolled in Scene+. Starting today, these members and cardholders can immediately log into an all-new mobile app to use for their purchases across a “large, flexible, and growing list of rewards partners.” Members can earn points through their Scene+ card or via one of eight eligible Scotiabank debit or credit products, including the Scotiabank American Express Gold card or the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite card. Their points earnings can then be tracked via the app. Scene+ members can also redeem points for an account credit on eligible Scotiabank debit and credit cards.

New features and partners included in Scene+ include Scene+ Travel powered by Expedia Group, which allows members to earn 3 points for every $1 when they purchase or redeem points on hotel and car rentals through Scene+ Travel. Members can then redeem full or partial points through Scene+ Travel for hotels, car rentals and flights, with additional options forthcoming.

Members can now also link their Scene+ accounts with their Rakuten.ca accounts to get access to exclusive offers and earn Scene+ points — instead of Rakuten “cash back” — from hundreds of online retailers including Gap, Sephora, Indigo and Sport Chek. Scene+ members will also be able to earn up to 20% more “cash back” in points via exclusive offers delivered to their Scene+ inbox. In addition, all Scene+ members will enjoy more options to redeem points for products on the Apple and Best Buy websites or for gift cards from over 60 national retailers.

“With more than 90% of Canadians enrolled in at least one loyalty reward program, and more than 10 million SCENE members alone, we saw the enormous potential of bringing together the earning power and flexibility of our Scotia Rewards program with the member base and loyalty of the SCENE program,” said Clinton Braganza, senior vice president customer loyalty & partnerships at Scotiabank.

Added Cineplex President and CEO Ellis Jacob, “Since launching SCENE, we have actively sought ways to evolve the program, extending its benefits year after year so we can deliver more value to more Canadians across the country. SCENE+ represents a bold and exciting evolution.” He added, “This strategic alignment creates huge opportunities for the future of the SCENE+ program and enables our teams to reach, entertain and engage with even more guests and movie-lovers than ever before.”

Scene+ members will continue to enjoy benefits established under the original SCENE program, including earning and redeeming points when purchasing movie tickets and snacks at any of the more than 160 Cineplex theaters across Canada. They can additionally earn or redeem points when they rent or buy movies from the Cineplex Store, purchase food and entertainment at Cineplex’s Rec Room and Playdium locations or dine at nearly 700 Scene+ restaurant partners including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s and Montana’s. Members will also continue to receive exclusive contesting opportunities via the Scene+ program’s NBA partnership.

A press release notes that established SCENE members will have their existing points carried over into Scene+ automatically at the same value (1:1 points). Scene+ members can continue to earn and redeem points through their SCENE membership cards.

Members can view their Scene+ membership accounts by visiting Sceneplus.ca or by downloading the Scene+ app on the Apple App Store or Google Store. Scotiabank eligible cardholders can view their Scene+ points and connect to their Scene+ accounts through the Scotiabank mobile app.

More information on Scene+ can be found at www.scene.ca/sceneplus.