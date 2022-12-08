Cineplex to Open Junxion Kildonan Location in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Cineplex has introduced a new entertainment destination with the launch of Canada’s Cineplex Junxion Kildonan in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Opening its doors this Friday, the Junxion is a re-imagining of Cineplex’s guest experience, bringing together movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances under one roof. Opening in time for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water, the venue spans 35,000 sq. feet and features six auditoriums with all-recliner seating, including one UltraAVX auditorium and D-BOX seats. Located at the Kildonan Place mall, the new entertainment venue replaces the Famous Players Kildonan Place. Additional Junxion locations are set to follow, including Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills (Mississauga, Ontario), slated to open in the summer of 2023.

“We have a legacy of bringing new and innovative entertainment options to Canadians of all ages and the Junxion concept is a perfect example of that. We know our guests are looking to connect with one another in a shared experience that is so much more than a movie theatre,” said Ellis Jacob, the president and chief executive officer of Cineplex. “With the best films, a wide selection of amusement games, great food, and live local entertainment, the Junxion combines all that Cineplex does best under one roof. We can’t wait to welcome Winnipeggers to Cineplex Junxion Kildonan.”

