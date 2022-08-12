Cinépolis to Install Cinionic Laser Projectors at All Locations Globally

Image Courtesy of Cinepolis

Cinépolis will install Cinionic laser projectors at all of its cinemas worldwide, beginning this summer.

Operating in 19 countries, Cinépolis’ global portfolio includes 6,694 screens at 868 locations. Throughout 2023 and 2024, Cinépolis will update all of the projectors in the company’s portfolio, with a goal of worldwide conversion achieved by 2025.

Currently this migration is happening in Mexico, Brazil, Spain, India, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Cinemas in the United States will begin migration in 2023 and should be completed by 2024.

This technology improves the quality of projection of Cinépolis’ screens, including 4K resolution on its premium formats. Cinépolis will now offer moviegoers a film-viewing experience with greater visual contrast, sharpness, and brightness. The installation of laser projectors will also result in a savings of nearly 50 percent in electricity consumption.

“Cinépolis will be the first movie theater chain to carry out this transition, currently having installed 1,300 laser projectors in the movie theaters with the highest attendance in Mexico and in seven other countries,” the company’s Global Director of Operations Miguel Mier said in a press release. “We plan to have an additional 1,000 theaters in 10 more countries by the end of 2022, preparing the way for one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“Cinépolis has remained the market leader thanks to its projection and sound technology,” the company’s Global Director of IT Gabriel Morales added. “The transition from xenon to laser technology will impact the way the audience enjoys cinema.”