Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas & Psychological Technologies Partner on ‘Self-Care Sunday’ Moviegoing Experience

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has announced the debut of ‘Self-Care Sundays’, a moviegoing experience in partnership with Psychological Technologies (PSYT). In support of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the partnered program offers cinema guests a weekly Sunday series of film showings designed to support mental health, wellbeing and mindfulness. Beginning on April 12, Self-Care Sunday tickets will be available nationwide with select shows available each Sunday evening starting May 1.

With no extra cost to ticketed moviegoers, the Self-Care Sunday screenings will feature:

A complimentary gold-infused eye mask from Grace & Stella

A small order of gourmet popcorn

A curated pre-show from Spotlight Cinema Networks

A brief in-theater mindfulness meditation presented by PSYT prior to the film

Cinépolis guests will also have the opportunity to purchase selections from a menu of wellness-centric culinary and beverage offerings, including: Sati-CBD Sodas infused with hemp, Non–Alcoholic Hella Cocktail Co. Aromatic Bitters & Sodas, mini bottles of Chandon Rosé Sparkling Wine, chef-driven fare and more.

Additionally, guests of the specialty showings will be able to sign-up for several mental health courses from PSYT at a 10% discount.

“Recent research reveals a two-hour in-theater film experience can improve heart rate, brain function, focus and productivity, underpinning greater positive impacts on overall mental health and wellbeing,” said Annelise Holyoak, National Director of Marketing for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We believe watching a movie on the big screen is a great way to practice mindfulness and self-care, without breaking a sweat. Unavailable is a word that’s being used less and less, and it’s no secret that all Americans are carrying more stress these days. We’re hoping to see guests put down their cell phones, sit back, sip on a CBD soda, and embrace being unavailable for two hours. We’re thrilled to share this meaningful and fun new offering with our incredible community nationwide.”

Nick Begley, CEO of PSYT said, “Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is doing such important work during these exceedingly difficult times, and we are extremely honored to be able to support them in diversifying the ways people can access the tools needed to support their mental health and wellbeing.”