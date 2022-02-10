Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Unveils Reimagined Coconut Grove Theater in Miami

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove Exterior. Photo credit: Dylan Rives

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas has unveiled its reimagined Cinépolis Coconut Grove location in Miami, which has been rebranded as Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove.

Announced Thursday (February 10) and slated to open Friday (February 11), the 51,371-square-foot, 14-screen, 648-seat theater will serve as the entertainment anchor at the recently-renovated, upscale, open-air lifestyle center CoCoWalk, which is located in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Originally opened in 2015, the reimagined Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove will feature new interior décor with a lounge-style lobby area boasting modern, elegant furnishings and accents, complete with seating for guests. Auditoriums will feature fully reclining leather seats, cutting-edge sound and projection technology and in-theater waiter service. Customers can order food and beverage items directly from their seats with the push of a button.

The expanded Luxury Cinemas gourmet menu will showcase chef-driven food selections featuring fresh ingredients, with gluten and vegan-friendly options available. A full-service bar will also offer signature cocktails, imported and craft beers and hand-selected wines. The new menu may be found at cinepolisusa.com/menus.

Each day, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove will offer discounts on tickets, as well as drink specials and happy hour. Offers include discounted tickets for children on Mondays, discounted tickets for Cinepolis Rewards Members every Tuesday and special discounted tickets for seniors, as well as half-price popcorn and candy for all customers, on Wednesdays. A full list of promotions can be found at cinepolisusa.com/promotions.

“As we continue to expand our Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas portfolio nationwide, we couldn’t be more thrilled to share an enhanced version of our beloved movie-going concept with the local Miami community,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We are eager to invite our local movie-goers in to enjoy this new and exciting way to create forever memories with friends and loved ones alike.”

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Coconut Grove is located at 3015 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133 at the CocoWalk lifestyle center. The theater will screen movies seven days a week, with ticket prices ranging from $10-$16 depending on the day of the week and showtime. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests, who will receive a complimentary popcorn on opening day, can reserve seating via cinepolisusa.com.