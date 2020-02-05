Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Debuts New Luxury Cinema in San Diego

PRESS RELEASE

The 33,368-Square-Foot Luxury Cinema Will Feature Push-Button In-Auditorium Waiter Service, Leather Reclining Seats, and the Debut of Exhibitor’s New Gourmet Menu

LA COSTA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts, today announced the official opening of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square on Friday, February 7, 2020­­. The 33,368-square-foot, eight-screen, 570-seat luxury concept, located at 3434 Via Mercato, Carlsbad, California, will serve as the entertainment anchor for the La Costa Town Square shopping center. The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m., and the local community is invited to enjoy music, prizes, giveaways and more.

“We opened our first U.S. cinema in San Diego, so it is particularly rewarding to launch our tenth California location here. We’re excited to introduce our latest building design, featuring an expanded bar area and new chef driven menu, to a community that has been so supportive of us over the last 8 years,” said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “We’re excited to continue bringing our luxury movie-going experience to the area and complement the original Paseo Real location, which allows us to provide an increase in cinema viewing options.”

Theater auditoriums at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will offer guests fully reclining leather seats, a full Luxury Cinemas gourmet menu and in-theater waiter service available via the push of a button. An upscale lounge-style lobby area anchors the entry space complete with seating options for guests to mingle and relax before and after a movie.

Amenities and Programs Elevate the Entertainment Experience

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square will showcase its new menu, delivered in-auditorium by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption. The new menu will feature more chef-driven selections using fresh ingredients, gluten-friendly and vegetarian-friendly options. Guests can expect everything from double dip shrimp and lobster tacos to seasonal salads, fresh pizzas, Wagyu burgers and freshly baked cookies to order – all satisfying and easy to eat inside a dim auditorium. Cinépolis will also offer a full bar menu that includes craft beer, specialty cocktails and a hand-selected wine program. New to the menu are the “bottomless” options such as bottomless sodas, bottomless ICEEs and bottomless popcorn: one size at one price with endless same-stay refills.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas La Costa Town Square, the brand’s tenth cinema in California, will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $15.00-18.50 for adults and reduced pricing for children. The cinema will offer special deal days for loyalty members along with other specially priced offerings like its Tuesday Cinépolis Handpicked series featuring carefully curated alternative programming ranging from favorite classics and nostalgic oldies to special concert events and seasonal favorites. Guests may reserve seats at www.cinepolisusa.com. For employment inquiries, contact jobs@cinepolis.com.