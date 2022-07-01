Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas to Debut Dine-In IMAX at Hollywood Park in Spring 2023

Photo Credit: Cinépolis

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas will open one of the world’s only dine-in IMAX cinemas at Inglewood, California’s Hollywood Park in spring 2023.

The location will offer in-auditorium waiter service across its 1,236 seats at 12 screens, one of which will be IMAX. The new location will offer ‘IMAX with Laser,’ IMAX’s most advanced theatre experience with 4K laser projection.

“We are thrilled to bring the Cinépolis Dine-In experience and renowned IMAX technology to Los Angeles’ emerging shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, Hollywood Park,” Cinépolis USA’s CEO Luis Olloqui said in a press release. “This new location will provide an innovative experience for moviegoers that crave premium entertainment, coupled with the very best in luxury and convenience.”

“Los Angeles is a city known for entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome one of the world’s leading movie theater operators, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, to Hollywood Park,” Hollywood Park’s managing director Jason Gannon added. “This is the first movie theater to come to Inglewood in decades, and its addition further adds to Stan Kroenke’s vision to turn Hollywood Park into a world-class sports and entertainment destination for all to enjoy.”

Ticket prices, movie offerings and community events for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Hollywood Park will be announced at a later date.