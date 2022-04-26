Cinépolis Renews Software Partnership with Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced the extension of their long-standing partnership with Cinépolis. The software package includes AAM’s Screenwriter, responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, as well as monitoring screens and controlling playback. Producer enables exhibitors to centralize circuit-wide operations, employing automated scheduling, flexible content management workflows, and comprehensive visibility. Completing Cinépolis’ software package, AdFuser’s interface assists in building and delivering advertising campaigns, including consumer targeting, inventory management, and campaign reporting.

“We’ve always maintained a strong relationship with Arts Alliance Media, whose software has

remained crucial to our operations”, explained Gabriel Morales, global IT director at Cinépolis.

“Using AAM’s suite of theatre services, we can continue to automate many of our day-to-day tasks centrally, leaving our staff on the ground more time to cater to our audiences”.

“We’re delighted that Cinépolis have chosen to renew our long-standing partnership”, said GM and CFO at Arts Alliance Media, Alan Bowen. “We’ve worked hard to deliver an all-inclusive circuit solution along our journey together, and to secure another market leader is representative of the quality of our software.”