Cinergy Entertainment’s Amarillo Location Named Best Family Entertainment Center at IAAPA 2019

Cinergy Entertainment Group’s Amarillo, Texas location has been named the top family entertainment center in the world at the annual IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) convention.

IAAPA represents over 5,300 amusement-industry members in more than 100 countries. To rank as the association’s top family entertainment center, IAAPA requires an extensive application process which includes a mystery shopper visit and review by a panel of judges. More than 120 judges participated in awarding this year’s award. IAAPA has given out this award for over six years to one domestic and one international entertainment center. This year, the categories were merged to create a global award.

“It took an amazing effort from the entire Amarillo team and their passion for guest service to earn this prestigious recognition,” stated Darek Heath, COO of Cinergy Entertainment. “We must also recognize all of Cinergy for helping develop the reputation of greatness.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Cinergy operates five cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma, featuring 51 screens and 50 lanes of bowling across its circuit.