New Cineum Cannes Multiplex Equipped with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio

Image Courtesy of FLEXOUND/Cineum Cannes

Cineum Cannes, a new premium theater located in Cannes, France, has been equipped with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio, which enhances cinema seats with immersive sound and physical vibration, it was announced this week.

A press release bills the theater as the first in France to be 100% equipped with immersive sound and just the second equipped with 100% laser projection. Designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti, the Cineum Cannes multiplex has 12 theaters with a total capacity of nearly 2,400 seats. The seats at Cineum Cannes are supplied by Ferco Seating, who have gained FLEXOUND certification for five of their models.

FLEXOUND Augmented Audio is designed as a complement to existing theater sound systems; at Cineum Cannes, it is combined with the immersive DTS:X audio system.

”FLEXOUND Augmented Audio connects you to the movie. It improves the clarity of dialogue and allows you to truly feel the sound. We are very excited to be the first to introduce this new innovative sound technology to France,” said Cineum CEO Philippe Borys in a statement.

”Nothing can replace the big screen. People are thirsty for the shared experience of a movie and hungry to be immersed in experiences that take away the mundane. FLEXOUND Augmented Audio changes the way how people want to experience sound and we are very proud that we can enter continental Europe in Cannes, in the very heart of European cinema,” added Jessica Wang, head of seated entertainment at FLEXOUND.

“We give cinema operators a high-value competitive advantage over in-home entertainment. No remix or recode work is needed as our technology complements all existing surround sound systems,” said FLEXOUND CEO Mervi Heinaro.