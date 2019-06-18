Cineworld Group Chooses Christie’s RealLaser Family of RGB Laser Cinema Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona, Spain – June 18, 2019: Christie announced that Cineworld Group—the world’s second-largest cinema exhibitor—has signed an agreement to acquire more than 1,000 of Christie’s next-generation, RGB pure laser cinema projectors featuring Christie RealLaser™ illumination technology.



“At Cineworld, we have always focused on leading technologies to benefit the cinema experience. Christie has been a great partner of ours for many years. Its talent for innovation is well known, as well as its high level of service and support,” said Renana Teperberg, chief commercial officer, Cineworld. “We strongly believe that the RGB experience will further improve the quality of the picture across our estate. Our core strategy is being the best place to watch a movie, and high-quality projection is clearly one of the tentpoles of this strategy.”



Cineworld has almost 9,500 screens across 10 territories, many of whose premium-large format (PLF) and mainstream auditoriums will take delivery of Christie RGB laser projectors beginning this summer.



“Christie RGB laser projectors, recognized for excellent performance and reliability, intrigued us from day one when they were first introduced to us last year. As a longtime partner, this is the next evolution in our work with Christie,” added Ilan Schor, VP, technical, at Cineworld Group.



With its RealLaser illumination technology and the CineLife™ electronic platform, Christie’s RGB pure laser is a compact “all in one” projector complying with DCI standards, and delivers more than 95 percent of Rec 2020 spec without filtering or color correction.



Dale Miller, executive VP, cinema, at Christie, said, “Christie is honored that Cineworld has entered into a relationship with us that will provide spectacular movie moments to audiences, starting with numerous, select Regal sites across the U.S. We are committed to assisting Cineworld in generating exemplary box-office returns, drawing on the audience appeal that RGB laser-projection excellence can deliver.”