Cinionic Expands Relationship with Saudi Arabia Chain Muvi Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE

Cinionic has announced the expansion of its relationship with Muvi Cinemas to extend laser-powered cinema to more audiences across Saudi Arabia. Cinionic and Muvi have been partners since the chain’s inception in 2019, shortly after cinemas were allowed to reopen in Saudi Arabia. As part of the ongoing expansion of cinema in Saudi Arabia, Cinionic will equip more than 400 new Muvi screens with solutions from its laser portfolio, including Barco Smart Laser and Series 4 projectors.

“We continue to invest in our future to provide the best experiences for our customers when it is safe for them to return,” said Sultan Al Hokair, CEO of Muvi Cinemas. Adon Quinn, Muvi’s COO, added: “Since the launch of Muvi Cinemas, we have harnessed Cinionic’s industry-leading solutions, and they continue to be the perfect partners to equip our locations with best-in-class laser projection technology, setting the cinematic standard for moviegoers in Saudi Arabia.”

Muvi will equip screens with Barco Series 4 projectors and deploy dual-Smart Laser solutions for its larger premium screens. Muvi’s laser projection strategy provides them with projector modularity and commonality, perfect for a geographically spread circuit: easier maintenance and simpler operations as they expand their chain and reach.

“With Muvi, we are building now, for the future. As an exhibition community, we need to equip ourselves to be ready for audiences around the globe as they begin returning to the cinema. Our industry-leading laser solution portfolio delivers an unmatched viewing experience, the one moviegoers are craving,” said Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens.