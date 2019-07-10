Cinionic Strikes Laser as a Service Deal with Ireland’s Omniplex Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium, July 10, 2019 – Cinionic, a cinema joint venture between Barco, CGS, and ALPD, announces the strengthening of their strategic relationship with Ireland’s largest multiplex cinema chain, Omniplex Cinemas, to upgrade an additional 29 theaters with Cinionic’s Laser as a Service (LaaS) solution, resulting in more than 40 upgraded laser locations for the chain. Through LaaS, Cinionic and Omniplex Cinemas will deliver an elevated, laser-driven and consistent movie-going experience for audiences across Ireland.

Omniplex Cinemas is one of the first exhibitors to leverage Cinionic’s LaaS solution for its renewal strategy. The move to Laser as a Service means no more lamp replacements for the new and improved theaters. The upgraded fleet of projectors benefits from up to 30% increased light output and is the green choice with up to 78% less power consumption vs. Xenon lamp projection. The LaaS solution deployed at Omniplex Cinemas is powered by an ALPD laser light source and outcome-based services from Cinionic.

Developed in partnership with exhibitors around the world, Laser as a Service extends the life of installed Barco Series II projectors while improving brightness and color performance. Laser as a Service offers greater efficiency, environmentally-friendly operations, peace of mind with extended warranty, and guaranteed light performance for a consistent and high-quality delivery on screen.

The new collaboration complements the existing Omniplex theaters previously upgraded by Cinionic with LaaS. The initially upgraded locations resulted in positive feedback on both the improved image quality on screen and overall solution performance.

“In a post-VPF era, Cinionic is committed to providing the most innovative services and business models to exhibitors worldwide looking for solutions for their renewal strategy. The Laser as a Service program with Omniplex Cinemas illustrates the ability to easily upgrade Barco Series 2 Xenon projectors with unparalleled efficiency and our world-class laser solutions,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “As we look to the future of cinema, Cinionic is poised to power exhibitors, such as Omniplex, with next-generation services elevating the exhibitor and moviegoer experience.”

“As the cinematic leader in Ireland, providing the best image to our customers is critical. Cinionic’s Laser as a Service enables us to extend the life of our investment in Barco Series 2 and enables us to deliver an elevated laser-driven experience. Moreover, Laser as a Service lets us benefit from reduced operational costs with no more lamps and significant energy savings. We are excited to roll out these upgrades and continue the great partnership with Cinionic,” said Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas.

Omniplex Cinemas and Cinionic will begin rolling out its solution to theaters now through 2019, leveraging award-winning laser solutions and advanced services that empower exhibitors to provide compelling experiences for moviegoers worldwide.