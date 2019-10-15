Four New Disney Titles to Be Released in 4DX

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES (October 15, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX and The Walt Disney Studios announced today four upcoming titles to be canvassed and released in the multi-sensory 4DX format. Following the global release of The Lion King and Aladdin in 4DX, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be released in October, followed by Frozen 2 and Ford v Ferrari in November and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

● Maleficent: Mistress of Evil; October 18

● Ford v Ferrari; November 15

● Frozen II; November 22

● Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; December 20

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with The Walt Disney Studios to release Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen II, Ford v Ferrari and, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker enhanced in the multi-sensory 4DX format,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are thrilled to be canvassing a multitude of genres and giving audiences a varied 4DX cinematic experience covering sci-fi, fantasy, action, animation, and drama. This is a fantastic lineup leading into the end of the year introducing more of CJ 4DPLEX’s next-generation cinematic experiences.”

Recent 4DX releases of The Lion King and Aladdin by The Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX reached all-time attendance and occupancy records for select territories. The Lion King boasted $30 million GBO during its entire run, with occupancy rates during opening weekend of 90% in Spain and Sweden. Aladdin in 4DX boasted a $23 million GBO and occupancy rates exceeding 60% in India, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Netherland, and Japan pulling in an all-time high of 80%. In South Korea, Aladdin broke the highest 4DX attendance record with 1,000,000 attendees in 34 theaters.