CJ 4DPLEX America Appoints Samuel Real Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, Latin America￼

Courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Samuel Real has joined CJ 4DPLEX America as the new Senior Vice President Sales and Operations, Latin America. Real, an international entertainment veteran, will head the strategic development plans in the region.

Real will be promoting and expanding the footprint of CJ’s proprietary technologies, including 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and multi-sensory 4DX theaters, as well as managing all facets of operations for the company. Additionally, Real will focus on the distribution of Hollywood and local content into the region for both formats.

Duncan Macdonald, senior vice president, head of worldwide marketing and theatre development, Americas, CJ 4DPLEX America said: “Sam will be instrumental in growing our presence in Latin America. His extraordinary experience and deep relationships within the region and the industry will be vital to continue our growth for both ScreenX and 4DX. We’re delighted to have Sam spearhead our business in this blossoming and innovative region.”

Real previously served 25 years at Warner Bros. Pictures International, where he started as a trainee and became vice president of theatrical sales and distribution overseeing Latin America. In this role, he was primarily responsible for developing and implementing distribution strategies for Warner Bros. films within the 40 countries/territories across Latin America. He also oversaw and evaluated new theatrical growth opportunities and revenue streams.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the CJ 4DPLEX family,” proclaimed Real. “I’ve witnessed the cutting-edge technology that ScreenX and 4DX have brought to the premium exhibition space and look forward to amplifying their presence in Latin America with this trailblazing team.”