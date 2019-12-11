CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex Open New 4DX and SCREENX Locations Across Canada

PRESS RELEASE

Multi-Sensory 4DX Experience and 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Experience Open in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia

Showtimes and Tickets Available Now at Theatre Box Office, Cineplex.com and Cineplex Mobile App

LOS ANGELES AND TORONTO (December 11, 2019) — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading cinema technology company, in partnership withCineplex, one of Canada’s leading entertainment and media companies, today announced the expansion of immersive theatre formats 4DX and ScreenX in locations across Canada.

The exciting multi-sensory 4DX experience is now open at three new locations:

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill in Oakville, Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain in Stoney Creek, Ontario

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta

And the panoramic experience ScreenX is now open at four new locations:

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas in Calgary, Alberta

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas in Edmonton, Alberta

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver in Vancouver, British Columbia

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto in Toronto, Ontario

A new 4DX location at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa in Ottawa, Ontario is targeted to open December 13th, while a new ScreenX location atCineplex Cinemas Yorkdale in Toronto, Ontario is targeted to open December 17th. This will bring the current total to six 4DX and six ScreenX screens in theatres across Canada.

4DX’s advanced theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the centre screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing the sense of being inside the movie.

“CJ 4DPLEX’s partnership with Cineplex has been instrumental in introducing our innovative 4DX and ScreenX technology to Canada and we are thrilled to continue our expansion,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Cineplex guests will love the 4DX experience with films from action blockbusters to horror, comedy and animation enhanced for a uniquely entertaining, immersive theatre-going experience. ScreenX is a visually immersive experience where genre films, along with action blockbusters and musicals benefit from the format’s extra-wide panoramic view.”

“As Cineplex continues to expand our movie-going options, we are excited to introduce these innovative experiences to more movie-lovers across the country,” said Kevin Watts, Senior Vice President, Exhibition, Cineplex. “4DX and ScreenX exemplify our commitment to providing guests with the latest cutting-edge cinema technologies and creating memorable experiences that cannot be replicated at home.”

CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex first partnered in 2016 to launch Canada’s first 4DX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP in Toronto, Ontario. The second 4DX location opened in August this year at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook in Calgary, Alberta. In 2018, CJ 4DPLEX and Cineplex extended their partnership with the launch of Canada’s first ScreenX auditorium at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP in Toronto, Ontario.