CJ 4DPLEX and Major Cineplex to Open Premium Large Format in Thailand

Image courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX has announced they have signed an agreement with Major Cineplex Group to open a ScreenX premium large format auditorium at Major’s Siam Paragon multiplex in Bangkok, Thailand. The new ScreenX auditorium will have 336 seats and a 20-meter-wide screen. ScreenX is a multi-projection cinema with a 270 degree field of view. The first ScreenX launched in 2015 at the Major’s Quartier Cineart location and this will mark the second in the Major Cineplex network. Major Cineplex operates more than 177 locations with 828 screens in Thailand and abroad.

“Major Cineplex has been a great partner in exhibition, as we first brought the 4DX concept to Thailand over a decade ago and are following that success by expanding the ScreenX experience,” said JongRyul Kim, chief operating officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership and additional ScreenX Premium Large Format locations opening in the near future.”

“We are continuing to see excitement around the world for the immersive 270 degree experience ScreenX brings moviegoers and Thailand is no exception,” said Don Savant, chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX Korea. “We are excited for moviegoers to experience the new ScreenX PLF concept at the Siam Paragon location with our amazing upcoming slate of content that will be seen throughout this summer and beyond.”