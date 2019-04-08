CJ 4DPLEX Finishes Out CinemaCon with Announcement of New International Deals

PRESS RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.- March 4, 2019 –CJ 4DPLEX has officially wrapped its seventh appearance at CinemaCon 2019 (Las Vegas, NV). Major announcements at the conference included global expansion, a multi-picture agreement with Warner Bros. Pictures, and a showcase of their latest cinematic innovations.

“We are very excited to have had another hugely successful year at CinemaCon 2019.” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We have presented the very best new technologies, continued to develop larger partnerships with Hollywood, and demonstrated the strong growth that CJ 4DPLEX is building together with theater exhibitors all around the world. 4DX and ScreenX continue to be innovative technologies that will push the theatrical experience for both audiences that are increasingly seeking new ways to experience cinema and theater owners that rely on the box office draw of immersive cinema technologies.”



Additional information about CJ 4DPLEX’s new international deals is below. All told, the company secured nine new deals, expanding the 4DX and ScreenX footprint worldwide.