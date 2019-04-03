Warner Bros. Brings Immersive Seating to 2019 Line-Up with MX4D and CJ4DPLEX deals

Entering the third day of CinemaCon, Warner Bros. announced a multi-film partnership with MX4D and CJ 4DPLEX to bring immersion to more than six films worldwide in 2019.

Following the success of Aquaman, the Studio’s immersive programming in both formats will include Shazam! opening this weekend, The Curse of La Llorona, POKEMON Detective Pikachu, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the highly anticipated IT CHAPTER TWO. The Joker and Anabelle Comes Home will also be released in 4DX.

The line-up spans across a variety of genre, from horror to action blockbusters, tapping into the extensive immersive potential of the motion synchronized seat effects, including vibrations, ticklers, rumblers, and in-theater effects such as wind, fog, rain, snow, scents, strobe lights.

Warner Bros. previously collaborated with MX4D for Aquaman and to bring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to audiences in Japan and Mexico. MediaMation’s MX4D boasts 346 theaters in 21 countries.

Speaking of MX4D, “their innovative technologies continue to push audience immersion to amazing new levels and deliver a different experience with every release” said Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of MediaMation stated, “Year in and year out, Warner Bros. provides a fantastic, eclectic slate of films. Many of their movies lend themselves to our fun, immersive format and are global in their appeal. As we continue to increase our installs across the world, we are delighted to commit to program their wonderful product and together really differentiate the theatrical movie going experience.”

The multi-picture agreement with CJ 4DPLEX extends a partnership dating back to 2011 with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2. More than 600 locations worldwide and 17 in the US are equipped with 4DX auditoriums.

“Warner Bros. Pictures continues to be a strong supporter and partner of the 4DX cinematic experience, and we are beyond excited to grow that partnership with the global release of six new titles in their 2019 lineup,” stated JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “4DX is one of the most exciting and immersive ways to experience the year’s biggest movies and we’re thrilled be bringing that experience to audiences worldwide with this fast-growing technology.”

Added Thomas Molter, Head of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and help expand the footprint of this breakthrough technology with the addition of these highly anticipated titles. As a Studio, we’re committed to creating next-level movie-going experiences for our customers and CJ 4DPLEX continues to invent exciting new ways for us to deliver on that promise.”

While immersive cinema has been slow to take-off in the North American market, with attempts for immersive experiences going back to the 1950’s, both CJ 4DPLEX and MediaMation have announced domestic and international expansions. With a Cineplex Deutschland deal announced on April 1st, CJ 4DPLEX expanded its footprint to 25 European markets. Filmhouse Cinemas, the leading circuit in Nigeria, signed a multi-theater deal with MX4D yesterday. Their partnership with Warner Bros. follows similar multi-picture agreemets signed with Sony and Paramount for 2019.