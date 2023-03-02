CJ 4DPLEX Names Bobbie Andrews As Senior Vice President & Managing Director for EMEA

Courtesy CJ 4DPLEX

Premium cinema experience producer CJ 4DPLEX announced today it has named veteran marketing executive Bobbie Andrews as its new senior vice president and managing director of EMEA. Andrews joins CJ 4DPLEX with more than 15 years of theatrical industry experience and will lead strategic growth and marketing efforts across EMEA for the cinema technology company’s premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX.

Before joining CJ 4DPLEX, Andrews spent the last seven years at RealD, where he served as the VP of marketing and commercial EMEA for the theatrical 3D technology company. Prior to RealD, he worked at 20th Century Fox, helping manage its commercial and exhibition relationships across EMEA. Prior to Fox, Andrews worked for Cineworld Cinemas where he managed B2B marketing, branding and media.

Don Savant, chief business officer of CJ 4DPLEX stated, “We’re thrilled to have Bobbie join the CJ 4DPLEX team and lead our efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. EMEA is a vital part of CJ 4DPLEX’s growth strategy and with Andrews’ strong industry connections he’ll only bolster our ever-growing ScreenX and 4DX formats.”

“Bobbie Andrews is a fantastic addition to the CJ 4DPLEX team and we are excited that he will be spearheading our marketing efforts with our partners across Europe” continued Duncan Macdonald, head of worldwide marketing, CJ 4DPLEX America. “His insight and experience will help continue our already multi-record-breaking year for ScreenX and 4DX.”

Andrews added, “CJ 4DPLEX’s 270-degree, panoramic ScreenX and multi-sensory 4DX formats have proven to help bring audiences back to movie theatres. I’m excited to join the amazing team and look forward to being a part of cinema’s future.”

CJ 4DPLEX has already had a record-breaking 2023. Earlier this year, the team announced that the Oscar®-nominated Avatar: The Way of Water has become the company’s highest- grossing release of all-time, bringing in over $95 million at the global box office from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.