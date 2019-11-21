Classic Cinemas Reopens Newly Renovated Beloit Theater

PRESS RELEASE

The family-owned circuit of 14 locations has lowered ticket prices and is rejuvenating the theater with luxury heated recliners

Downers Grove, IL (November 21, 2019) — Classic Cinemas opens its first Wisconsin theater this evening, just in time for Frozen 2. The family-owned company has been reviving older theaters and introducing affordable luxury to moviegoers for over 40 years. Previously Schubert’s Luxury 10, Beloit’s only theater was closed for 10 days while Classic Cinemas kicked-off renovations. Over the course of the next year, the Classic Cinemas Beloit theater will be transformed into the best movie-going experience possible with a full revamp of projection and sound equipment and the addition of luxury heated recliners with reserved seating at an even lower price point.

“Our philosophy has always been to put the guest first,” says Chris Johnson, CEO and owner of Classic Cinemas. “Beloit is such a vibrant community. We’re investing here because we want to be part of its growth and give residents a theater that they’ll love – with relaxing seats, freshly made popcorn, and picture and sound that are out of this world.”

Previous owner Bill Schubert purchased the theater in 2014 and has enjoyed working with the people of Beloit, especially the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF). “The theater needs several improvements and I’m just not in the position to do that,” says Schubert.

The theater renovation is taking place in three phases. During the initial closure, the company focused on maintenance and operational necessities like recalibrating projection and sound equipment and refreshing the concessions area. The Classic Cinemas’ technology team more than doubled the brightness and contrast seen previously.

Phase 2 will focus on upgrading guest comfort. The tightly packed traditional chairs will be replaced with heated recliners with over 6’ between rows and 6” inches will be added to all walls to reduce sound bleed from neighboring auditoriums. Johnson anticipates transitioning to the third phase by March to spruce up the overall look and feel with lobby seating and a facelift inside and out.

Classic Cinemas will continue to operate throughout renovations. Matinee, senior and child admissions will be $6 and general admission will be $8 with the exception of $5 Tuesdays. Classic Cinemas offers free refills on all sizes of popcorn, soda, and ICEEs and a 30-minute money-back guarantee on admission for any reason. Its opening weekend new movie line-up will include Frozen 2, Ford v. Ferrari, and Charlie’s Angels.