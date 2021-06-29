Paramount Releases Clifford the Big Red Dog Teaser Trailer

Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall star in CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount

Paramount has released a teaser trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, the studio’s live-action/CGI adaptation of the classic children’s book series which is slated for theatrical release on September 17.

Directed by Walt Becker, the film stars Darby Camp, John Cleese, Sienna Guillory and Jack Whitehall. Cleese plays a character named Bridwell, an homage to Clifford creator Norman Bridwell; notes producer Jordan Kerner in an exclusive interview with Boxoffice Pro, “Like Norman, [Cleese is] full of magic. He is a person with a huge heart and is someone who plays a key role. And we wanted to do that because Norman had passed away a few years before we started this, so it was a way for us to tip our hat and to make something that would have a character that would honor him.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog was originally scheduled for release on November 13, 2020 before being pushed to November 5, 2021 and, later, its current date. In his interview with Boxoffice Pro—which can be read in-full in our upcoming CinemaCon issue—director Becker made the case for seeing Clifford on the big-screen, arguing that moviegoing is “one of those great pastimes that parents have with their kids. It’s an experience you can all enjoy together. You get out of the house together. For me, I felt—like everybody during the pandemic—’Oh my gosh, what is this going to do to our business?’ I love movies. I love theatrical movies. Some things, you want to see it on a giant screen. Seeing the all-audience movies coming out and getting people in theaters is really exciting. I feel like certain things want to be seen in a theater, and I feel like Clifford does for sure.”

You can watch the trailer and read the official plot synopsis below.

Official Synopsis:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!