CMX Cinemas Signs Deal with D-Box to Install Motion Seats in 5 New Locations

Image Courtesy of CMX Cinemas

D-Box Technologies has signed an agreement with U.S. dine-in exhibitor CMX Cinemas to install D-Box motion seats at five new locations and renovate two existing locations by the end of 2023. The first set of CMX theaters will debut their new D-Box seats by the end of this year.

The new deal brings the total number of D-Box haptic seats in CMX theaters to nearly 500 and increases the number of D-Box screens with the exhibitor to 15.

“We are really excited to build on our growing relationship with CMX Cinemas and to offer their moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the latest blockbusters in an entirely innovative way,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-Box, in a statement. “CMX Cinemas is a great partner, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their confidence in our innovative and immersive high-fidelity haptic technology.”

“People are coming back to theaters just as before,” added Javier Ezquerro, COO of CMX Cinemas. “Seats are once again filling up, and the thrill of going to the movies is coming back strong with a new slate of upcoming blockbusters. D-BOX is creating an immersive and amazing way for fans to experience these movies in our theaters. There’s something different about the way you connect with the content and the way you can turn your mind off and just focus on the story when you’re in a theater equipped with D-BOX.”

Including the new CMX locations, D-Box’s total global footprint is 785 screens.