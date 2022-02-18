Apple to Re-Release Academy Award Best Picture Nominee CODA in Cinemas, Free and with Open Captions

Image courtesy: Apple Original Films

Fresh off its Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, CODA will return to cinemas for one weekend only from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27.

The film will screen three times a day at cinemas in select cities, free of charge. Audiences at a Los Angeles showing can also participate in a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder.

Heder is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, as the film was based on the 2014 French movie La Famille Bélier, while Troy Kotsur is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

The comedy-drama follows teenager Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only hearing member of an otherwise-deaf family in working class Massachusetts: father Frank (Kotsur), mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), and brother Leo (Daniel Durant). During her senior year of high school, Ruby finds herself torn between wanting to leave college to study her true passion, music, versus staying in her hometown to remain as a translator for her family’s American Sign Language. “CODA” stands for “child of deaf adults.”

CODA was originally released in August primarily on Apple TV+, with only a token theatrical run maxing out at 101 theaters.

“Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. CODA does just that,” Apple’s head of features Matt Dentler said in a press release. “Siân and the amazing cast and crew of CODA gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on.”

Showtime and ticket information can be found at: https://www.coda.film/tickets/