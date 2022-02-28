Comscore CEO Bill Livek Announces Intention to Retire

Comscore CEO and Executive Vice Chairman Bill Livek announced Monday his intention to retire from the role, though a specific date of departure was not set, while still serving as the Vice Chair of Comscore’s Board through the completion of his Board term in mid-2024.

Livek previously served as CEO of Rentrak up through its merger with Comscore in 2016, after which he served on the enlarged company’s Board for three years until becoming CEO in 2019. His career in media measurement began in 1978.

“It has been an honor to serve Comscore’s shareholders, customers and employees, and I am so proud of what we have accomplished together as a team to make Comscore synonymous with census measurement,” Livek said in a press release. “I am confident about Comscore’s future and honored to continue to be part of it.”

“On behalf of the Comscore Board, employees and industry, we want to thank Bill for his leadership and successful turnaround of Comscore,” Comscore’s Board Chair Brent Rosenthal added. “Bill ensured that Comscore is in a stronger position than it’s ever been and prepared to serve as the future of media measurement.”