Comscore Partners with Strong Technical Services for Theater Device Monitoring

PRESS RELESASE

Comscore today announced a partnership with Ballantyne Strong, Inc.’s subsidiary STRONG Technical Services, a provider of projection equipment sales, engineering, and services, for enhanced detailed device monitoring in Comscore’s Enterprise Web™.

Subscribers of Enterprise Web will be able to review projection hardware status circuit-wide, enabling them to centrally monitor and manage media players and projectors, and key delivery and playout reporting as well as content and other hardware from one integrated application in near real-time. The partnership also allows Strong’s Management System subscribers to title map features and build preshow content packs using Enterprise Web’s functionality.

“We are thrilled to partner with Strong Technical Services to add device monitoring capabilities to Enterprise Web,” said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies. “This integration brings their hardware monitoring and our content management capabilities together, creating an efficient, circuit-wide theater management experience.”

“Partnering with Comscore to deliver hardware monitoring for Enterprise Web was a natural progression in our service delivery development,” said Blake Titman, vice president and general manager, Strong Technical Services. “Strong has worked with the Comscore team for many years to support Comscore’s Theatre Management System (TMS). The partnership allows us to deliver on our goal of allowing exhibitors to manage their sight and sound operations with a single interface.”

Comscore Enterprise Web gives circuit managers an over-the-shoulder look at operations inside all of their theaters from one centralized website. A secure web-based application, it allows a single staff member to centrally title map features, manage keys (KDMs) and create trailer packs across all theaters, in turn, creating circuit-wide efficiencies, while also alerting users to any issues that could prevent shows from playing out as scheduled.