D-BOX and Cineplex Announce Partnership to Roll-out 10 New Auditoriums in Select Markets in Canada

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences and Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced the addition of D-BOX motion seats to an additional 10 Cineplex auditoriums across Canada. The addition of these locations brings the total number of auditoriums at Cineplex theatres to 100, a new milestone for D-BOX.



“We are always happy to partner with Cineplex because it means we can bring the D-BOX experience to more Canadians. Reaching 100 auditoriums in the Cineplex circuit is an extra special milestone for us,” said Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Furthermore, to have our motion technology featured in auditoriums with UltraAVX screens creates an exciting new entertainment experience that transcends the ordinary by completely immersing movie-goers in the story.”

Capitalizing on a worldwide demand for immersive movie-going experiences, Cineplex and D-BOX have continued their partnership to enhance the guest experience and offer some of the latest technology for entertainment. Combining the motion of D-BOX seats with the wall-to-wall screens, picture and sound quality available through UltraAVX, Cineplex guests can enjoy the latest blockbusters in an immersive movie-going experience.

“D-BOX is globally recognized for its technology and innovation and over the past decade, their motion seats have been a much sought-after experience that our guests have loved,” said Dan McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Cineplex. “We are so pleased to continue our longstanding partnership and are excited to introduce the D-BOX experience to even more Canadians.”

The roll-out of the 10 additional D-BOX locations is scheduled to begin this summer with completion slated for 2020 in select markets across Canada.