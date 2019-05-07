Avengers: Endgame Adds $10.7M Domestically on Monday, Passing The Avengers at #7 All-Time; #2 All-Time Global Take Climbs to $2.24B

Tuesday, May 7 Update: Disney’s estimates this morning put Avengers: Endgame at $10.7 million domestically and $34.0 million overseas on Monday, bumping the film’s respective hauls to $631.9 million and $1.6065 billion.

Globally, Endgame now stands at $2.2384 billion.

With yesterday’s domestic earnings, the Marvel epic overtook one of its predecessor’s — The Avengers ($623.4 million) — to claim seventh place all-time. With the film’s 11-day total in mind, Endgame is 10.6 percent ahead of the pace of The Force Awakens ($571.4 million) and 37 percent ahead of Infinity War ($461.4 million).

Over the weekend, Endgame surpassed Titanic and Force Awakens to claim second place all-time globally. It also moved into second place among overseas performers. The film trails only Avatar on both fronts.

We’re currently projecting Endgame to eclipse that film’s $2.788 billion final total sometime close to, or during, Memorial Day weekend.

International breakdowns through Monday:

Cume to Date Mon China $581.1M $5.1M UK $95.5M $5.5M Korea $87.1M $4.9M Mexico $62.8M $1.1M Brazil $59.5M $2.7M India $53.6M $1.4M Germany $47.5M $0.6M Australia $47.2M $1.0M France $44.0M $0.5M Japan $36.7M $2.1M Russia $36.0M $0.9M Indonesia $31.1M $0.7M Italy $29.5M $0.3M Philippines $29.2M $0.5M Spain $25.3M $0.3M Thailand $23.6M $0.9M Hong Kong $23.6M $0.4M Taiwan $23.1M $0.5M Malaysia $18.6M $0.3M Other $251.5M $4.5M Total $1,606.5M $34.0M

Friday, May 3 Update: Disney reports Avengers: Endgame‘s Thursday performance added $21.4 million domestically (down 15 percent from Wednesday) and $100.0 million internationally (down 37 percent from Wednesday). That pushes the global total to a whopping $1.7856 billion through nine days of release.

For the week (Monday through Friday), Endgame earned $562 million around the world ($117 million domestic and $445 million overseas) following its historic debut last week.

Yesterday, the film surpassed Jurassic World ($1.672 billion) to become the fifth highest worldwide grossing film in history. Its next target is Infinity War‘s $2.0484 billion in fourth place.

Overseas, Endgame now remains in fourth place all-time with $1.312 billion, just behind Infinity War‘s $1.3695 billion in third place.

Domestically, Endgame stands in 15th place all-time at $473.7 million through seven days, having surpassed Age of Ultron ($459.0 million) and Star Wars: A New Hope ($461 million) on Thursday. The film is pacing 40 percent ahead of Infinity War ($338.3 million) after seven days and 21 percent ahead of Force Awakens ($390.9 million) at the same point.

Check out our Weekend Forecast as Endgame chases what could be a record second weekend performance domestically.

Thursday’s international breakdowns:

Cume to Date Thur China $511.6M $52.1M UK $71.1M $2.9M Korea $64.0M $3.7M Mexico $50.9M $2.3M Brazil $44.2M $3.7M India $43.7M $2.8M Australia $37.9M $1.2M Germany $37.1M $1.3M France $35.4M $1.4M Japan $27.1M $2.8M Italy $25.3M $0.7M Philippines $25.0M $0.9M Indonesia $24.8M $1.5M Russia $24.1M $4.7M Spain $20.8M $1.6M Thailand $19.7M $0.8M Hong Kong $18.8M $0.8M Taiwan $18.3M $0.8M Malaysia $15.1M $0.7M Other $197.0M $13.2M Total $1,311.9M $100.0M

Thursday, May 2 Update: The Avengers: Endgame train keeps rolling as Disney updates this morning with reports of a $25.25 million domestic take and $157.8 million overseas on Wednesday, bringing the global cume to $1.6641 billion through just eight days.

Globally, Endgame passed Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) and The Avengers ($1.519 billion) to become the sixth highest grossing film of all time. Internationally, the film now stands at $1.2118 billion, moving ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($1.132 billion) and Furious 7 ($1.163 billion) to become the eighth highest earner in overseas history.

On the domestic front, Wednesday’s take moved the six-day haul to $452.35 million, 40 percent ahead of Infinity War‘s $322.83 million six-day gross and 24.5 percent ahead of Force Awakens‘ $363.46 million at the same point. Endgame overtook E.T. ($435 million), Shrek 2 ($441.23 million), and The Dark Knight Rises ($448.14 million) to now stand in 17th place on the all-time domestic chart.

The film’s $25.25 million domestic gross yesterday represents the third highest Wednesday gross for any film in history when excluding release days. That trails only the sixth day of Force Awakens ($38.0 million) and the second day of 2007’s Transformers ($29.1 million). Including opening days, Endgame‘s sixth day of release ranks 15th among the best single-day Wednesday grosses ever.

Not included in figures above, China’s flash estimates for Thursday stand at $50 million, which would push that country’s gross for the film to $509 million.

International breakdowns through Wednesday:

Cume to Date Wed China $459.4M $70.4M UK $68.2M $3.5M Korea $60.3M $5.5M Mexico $48.6M $7.9M India $40.9M $4.6M Brazil $40.4M $6.3M Australia $36.7M $1.4M Germany $35.8M $4.0M France $33.9M $4.0M Italy $24.6M $1.9M Japan $24.4M $3.7M Philippines $24.1M $2.3M Indonesia $23.3M $3.4M Russia $19.3M $6.3M Spain $19.1M $3.2M Thailand $19.0M $2.2M Hong Kong $18.0M $2.4M Taiwan $17.5M $2.0M Malaysia $14.4M $2.0M Other $183.8M $20.8M Total $1,211.8M $157.8M

Wednesday, May 1 Update: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame added $33.1 million domestically on Tuesday and $105.3 million overseas, bringing their respective cumes to $427.1 million and $1.054 billion. Globally, the Marvel epic now stands at $1.481 billion through seven days of release.

Worldwide, this pushes the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe box office total past $20 billion at the box office. Endgame now stands as the 8th highest grossing film of all time — surpassing Black Panther ($1.347 billion) and Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion).

Overseas, the pic passed Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($961 million), Fate of the Furious ($1.01 billion), and Jurassic World ($1.019 billion) to rank 6th all time.

Domestically, Endgame now ranks 20th all time, having surpassed films like Frozen ($400.7 million), Spider-Man ($403.7 million), Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million), Iron Man 3 ($409 million), Wonder Woman ($412.6 million), Captain Marvel ($414.5 million through Monday), Toy Story 3 ($415 million), Fallen Kingdom ($417.7 million), Pirates: Dead Man’s Chest ($423.3 million), and Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($424.7 million) in just five days.

In China, early Wednesday estimates stand at $74 million — not included in any figures above or below. That would take the country’s total gross for the film to $463 million, making it the highest grossing foreign film in history in China (topping Fate of the Furious).

International breakdowns:

Cume to Date Tue China $389.1M $39.9M UK $64.7M $4.0M Korea $54.8M $4.1M Mexico $40.7M $5.0M India $36.3M $4.3M Australia $35.2M $1.8M Brazil $34.1M $4.0M Germany $31.8M $3.1M France $29.9M $3.0M Italy $22.6M $1.9M Philippines $21.8M $1.8M Japan $20.7M $3.7M Indonesia $19.9M $2.4M Thailand $16.7M $1.3M Spain $16.0M $1.6M Hong Kong $15.6M $1.6M Taiwan $15.5M $1.4M Russia $13.0M $5.3M Malaysia $12.5M $1.4M Other $163.0M $13.9M Total $1,054.0M $105.3M

Tuesday, April 30 Update: Following an historic weekend at the global box office, Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame scored $36.7 million domestically and $82.2 million overseas on Monday. That brings the respective cumes to $393.3 million and $948.7 million, totaling for a staggering $1.3426 billion global haul thus far.

Domestic

Endgame now stands 39 percent ahead of where Infinity War ($282.4 million) stood after four days and 36.5 percent ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($288.1 million) after four days.

Endgame‘s Monday gross represented the third best ever for any domestic Monday — topping Rogue One‘s $32.1 million while trailing only Black Panther‘s $40.15 million first Monday and Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $40.1 million first Monday.

That being said, Panther had the aid of Presidents Day landing on its first Monday, while most schools were also out of session for Force‘s first Monday coming four days before Christmas in 2015.

Adjusted for ticket price inflation, Endgame topped The Dark Knight‘s $31.1 million adjusted ($24.5 million originally) as the best Monday performance ever for a film without the aid of a holiday attendance boost.

With $393.3 million, Endgame leaped from #46 to #35 on the all-time domestic chart, surpassing the lifetime gross (not adjusted for inflation) of films like Spider-Man 2 ($373.6 million), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($377.9 million), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($380.3 million), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($381.2 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ($389.8 million).

Overseas & Global

Worldwide, Endgame has now passed The Fate of the Furious ($1.236 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.243 billion), Beauty and the Beast (2017) ($1.264 billion), Frozen ($1.277 billion), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.31 billion), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.333 billion), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.342 billion) to become the 10th highest grossing film of all time globally after just six days of release.

Monday also saw Endgame top Wolf Warrior 2 ($868 million), Frozen ($876 million), Fallen Kingdom ($892 million), The Avengers ($896 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($946 million) to become the 9th highest grossing film of all time internationally.

Yesterday’s global figures include a $7.8 million opening in Russia, the highest opening day of all-time in that territory. It was 59 percent ahead of Infinity War‘s first day in Russia, which opened on a Thursday.

Disney projects that Tuesday’s earnings will send the entire 22-film suite of the MCU cross the $20 billion global mark. That will also send Disney’s studio total for 2019 past $1 billion domestically ($1.01 billion), overseas box office past $2 billion ($2.3 billion), and global box office past $3 billion ($3.3 billion).

