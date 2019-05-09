Weekend Forecast: Will Detective Pikachu Dethrone Avengers: Endgame?; The Hustle & Poms Aim to Court Mother’s Day Audiences

As Marvel’s biggest film yet continues to dominate the market, this weekend will welcome a few more new releases aiming for a variety of audiences. Will the headlining opener be able to unseat the reigning weekend champ, though?
PROS:
- Avengers: Endgame is likely to begin stabilizing its legs after the typical second weekend drop-off common to mega-openers. Infinity War itself eased 46 percent in its third frame one year ago, which was also Mother’s Day weekend.
- Detective Pikachu should benefit from both its multi-generation appeal and the fact that it provides a shorter, PG-rated, family-friendly option for parents with kids too young for the Marvel epic. Final pre-release tracking positions interest comparable to recent films like Shazam!, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and The LEGO Batman Movie.
- The Hustle is driven by stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, both of whom are coming off strong female-driven franchise successes (Ocean’s 8 and the Pitch Perfect series, respectively). Pre-release tracking suggests the film is generating comparable interest as Life of the Party, which also opened on Mother’s Day weekend last year.
- Poms will cater to older female moviegoers, a smart play in a market largely absent of films aiming for that audience. Again, Mother’s Day should provide a boost on Sunday.
- Tolkien, opening in semi-wide release, could appeal to die-hard fans of the author and The Lord of the Rings / Hobbit films. It has a fair shot to be Fox Searchlight’s best opener since 2016’s The Birth of a Nation ($7 million from 2,105 theaters) and 2015’s The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ($8.5 million from 1,573 theaters).
CONS:
- The biggest challenges for Pikachu appear to be its positioning in the shadow of Endgame — which will still be going strong and could top Avatar ($68.5 million) and/or Black Panther ($66.3 million) for the second or third highest third weekend ever.
- Additionally, tracking for Pikachu hasn’t quite excelled to the levels once expected in long range reports, and critics’ reviews — while mostly positive and indicative of potential staying power — haven’t struck at the high level typically conducive to a breakout on the optimistic end of forecasts.
- The Hustle and Poms each lack critics’ reviews as of this report, and could face some crossover competition from the well-received Long Shot.
- Tolkien is, unfortunately, receiving lukewarm reviews, while tracking for the semi-wide release has proven challenging given the limited scope of its marketing and distribution.
Weekend Ranges
- Avengers: Endgame ($67 – 77 million)
- Detective Pikachu ($50 – 75 million)
- The Hustle ($13 – 18 million)
- Poms ($5 – 10 million)
- Tolkien ($3 – 8 million)
Top 10 vs. Last Year
Boxoffice projects this weekend’s top ten films will increase approximately 41 – 46 percent from the same weekend last year. That comparable Mother’s Day frame was led by Infinity War‘s $62.1 million, ahead of Life of the Party‘s $17.9 million and Breaking In‘ $17.6 million debuts. The top ten that weekend generated $126.7 million.
Weekend Forecast
|Film
|Distributor
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, May 12
|% Change from Last Wknd
|Avengers: Endgame
|Disney / Marvel
|$70,700,000
|$731,400,000
|-52%
|Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
|Warner Bros.
|$56,000,000
|$56,000,000
|NEW
|The Hustle
|United Artists Releasing
|$15,000,000
|$15,000,000
|NEW
|Poms
|STX
|$8,400,000
|$8,400,000
|NEW
|Long Shot
|Lionsgate / Summit
|$6,600,000
|$20,000,000
|-32%
|The Intruder
|Sony / Screen Gems
|$6,000,000
|$20,000,000
|-45%
|Tolkien
|Fox Searchlight
|$5,500,000
|$5,500,000
|NEW
|Uglydolls
|STX
|$4,200,000
|$14,700,000
|-51%
|Captain Marvel
|Disney / Marvel
|$3,000,000
|$424,900,000
|-31%
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$2,900,000
|$37,500,000
|-26%
Forecasts subject to change as location counts are finalized before Friday.
