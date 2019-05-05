Global Weekend Estimates: Avengers: Endgame Climbs to $2.19B, Surpasses Titanic & Star Wars: The Force Awakens for #2 All-Time Globally

Sunday Update: Marvel is in the box office endgame now.

The end of the first era of the MCU has officially climbed to second place on the all-time global box office chart with an estimated $2.189 billion through the end of today (Sunday, May 5). Avengers: Endgame is topping the final worldwide grosses of Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion) to do so, now trailing only Avatar‘s $2.788 billion.

Disney reports the film is also the fastest to reach $2 billion, doing so in 11 days — fast than Avatar‘s previous record of 47 days.

Boxoffice projects Endgame will surpass the James Cameron film’s final global total early this summer.

With an estimated $428 million global weekend, the film only dropped 55 percent from its record-shattering performance one week ago. $282.2 million of that figure come from overseas countries this weekend. That is a stronger hold than seen on the second weekends of Avengers: Infinity War (-61%) and Captain America: Civil War (-59%), the studio adds.

Domestically, Disney estimates a $145.8 million second frame, which would fall just shy of the second weekend record held by Force Awakens. As we reported earlier, this looked to be a close call after Friday’s numbers came in. While it looks like Disney will let the Star Wars film retain that record, it’s possible actual results could come in higher on Monday.

With $620 million earned through Sunday, that puts Endgame in ninth place all-time domestically. It’s only the 10th film to reach $600 million.

Overseas, the film’s $1.569 billion haul through Sunday makes it the second highest grossing film in history outside North America. It trails only Avatar ($2.028 billion).

RealD also announced that 45 percent of the film’s global earnings so far have come from the 3D format (accounting for $979 million).

Other overseas highlights from Disney include:

#1 for the second successive weekend in all international markets except Japan where #1 western.

Final new opener

This weekend saw Russia open on Monday and post an estimated $32.6M for the seven days, making it the highest industry opening of all-time and placing Avengers: Endgame as the #6 movie of all-time already . Fastest movie to ever cross Rbl2Bn.

Highest all-time industry release

Asia-Pacific: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. China (western), India (western) and Thailand (western). Highest all-time industry release across the region as a whole. China continues to lead internationally with an estimated $576M to date, making it the #3 film of all-time there behind only Wolf Warrior 2 and The Wandering Earth.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam. China (western), India (western) and Thailand (western). Highest all-time industry release across the region as a whole. China continues to lead internationally with an estimated $576M to date, making it the #3 film of all-time there behind only Wolf Warrior 2 and The Wandering Earth. Europe: Egypt, Ethiopia, Middle East (as a whole), Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and UAE. Turkey (western).

Egypt, Ethiopia, Middle East (as a whole), Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and UAE. Turkey (western). Latin America: Mexico, Colombia, Central America and Paraguay.

Top 3 all-time industry release

Asia-Pacific: Hong Kong (#2) and Singapore (#2).

Hong Kong (#2) and Singapore (#2). Latin America: Brazil (#2), Chile (#2), Bolivia (#2) and Peru (#2). Avengers Endgame is the #3 release of all-time across the region as a whole, after only Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers.

Gross to date already above Avengers: Infinity War lifetime cume

Asia-Pacific: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand as well as across the region as a whole.

China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand as well as across the region as a whole. Europe: Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Middle East (as a whole), Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, U.A.E. and Ukraine as well as across the region as a whole.

Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Middle East (as a whole), Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, U.A.E. and Ukraine as well as across the region as a whole. Latin America: Mexico, Colombia, Central America and Paraguay.

Strong holds

Asia-Pacific: Singapore (-41%), Indonesia (-42%), Korea (-44%), Japan (-46%), Hong Kong (-48%), Malaysia (-48%) and Taiwan (-49%).

Singapore (-41%), Indonesia (-42%), Korea (-44%), Japan (-46%), Hong Kong (-48%), Malaysia (-48%) and Taiwan (-49%). Europe: Netherlands (-23%), Belgium (-40%), Denmark (-41%), South Africa (-41%), Sweden (-41%), Austria (-44%), Germany (-46%), France (-47%) and Israel (-48%).

Netherlands (-23%), Belgium (-40%), Denmark (-41%), South Africa (-41%), Sweden (-41%), Austria (-44%), Germany (-46%), France (-47%) and Israel (-48%). Latin America: Trinidad (-37%), Chile (-37%), Ecuador (-39%), Colombia (-41%), Brazil (-42%) and Peru (-44%).

Cume to date

Asia-Pacific: Currently at an amazing $966M as it approaches $1Bn for the region.

Currently at an amazing $966M as it approaches $1Bn for the region. Europe: Currently just crossed $400M with $403M.

Currently just crossed $400M with $403M. Latin America: Currently just crossing $200M.

IMAX

Avengers: Endgame continues its dominance earning another $36.7M of global IMAX box office. The IMAX global cume now stands at $170M surpassing Avengers: Infinity War to become the third best IMAX release ever after only 12 days of release. With a total international gross of $120.8M, Avengers: Endgame has now passed Avatar to become the biggest IMAX international release ever. In North America, Avengers: Endgame generated $12.1M of IMAX box office, bringing the cume to $49M.

The total IMAX cume in China is now $72M making Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing IMAX release ever in China.

International breakdown through Sunday is below. Read here for further domestic weekend estimates and analysis.

Territories GBO China $575.8M UK $89.9M Korea $82.1M Mexico $61.6M Brazil $56.3M India $51.8M Germany $47.4M Australia $46.2M France $43.1M Japan $34.4M Russia $32.6M Indonesia $30.9M Italy $29.0M Philippines $28.7M Spain $24.9M Hong Kong $23.1M Taiwan $22.5M Thailand $22.5M

Saturday Update: Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame added an estimated $40.637 million on Friday, down an expected 74 percent from its record opening day one week before. With $514.53 million earned in just eight days domestically, Boxoffice continues to project a possible second weekend close to $150 million or more. More on that here.

Friday’s take for the MCU epic landed among the best second Fridays in history, trailing only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $49.33 million on Christmas Day 2015. Endgame‘s second Friday performance registered 29 percent ahead of Infinity War ($31.45 million), nearly 40 percent ahead of Jurassic World ($29.1 million), and 41 percent ahead of Black Panther ($28.79 million).

With Endgame‘s eight-day stateside haul, the film topped the $500 million benchmark in a record eight days — two days quicker than Force Awakens and a remarkable seven days faster than Infinity War.

Based on eight-day performances, Endgame stands 17 percent ahead of Force Awakens ($440.2 million), 39 percent ahead of Infinity War ($369.8 million), and 60 percent ahead of Black Panther ($320.7 million).

On the all-time domestic chart, Endgame jumped from 16th place to 12th place on Friday, leaping past Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($474.55 million), Finding Dory ($486.3 million), and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million).

While the math this weekend will be challenging for Endgame to best Force Awakens‘ second weekend record of $149.2 million by more than a marginal amount, we remain optimistic in Endgame‘s potential to do so with strong repeat business sales reported throughout the industry.

Friday’s relatively soft increases across the board also indicate that matinee business will surge throughout the weekend — not a surprising fact given that the previous seven days generated a record $536 million at the domestic box office, topping the $535 million during the final seven days of 2015..

Should current estimates and projections hold, a $150 million+ second weekend for Endgame would send its domestic haul to approximately $623.9 million in just ten days. That would be enough to pass Rogue One ($532.2 million), The Dark Knight ($535.2 million), Incredibles 2 ($608.6 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620.2 million), and the first Avengers ($623.4 million) for seventh place on the all-time chart.

Other Domestic Openers

Back on the domestic front, all three new releases opened close to the conservative end of expectations in the shadow of the Avengers epic. The Intruder earned $3.9 million on Friday, while Long Shot posted $3.63 million, and Uglydolls drew $2.5 million.

Endgame Global and International Updates

On Friday, Endgame posted another $88.2 million overseas, bringing the international cume to $1.4 billion — topping Infinity War‘s final gross of $1.3695 billion last year. Endgame is now third all-time internationally behind Avatar ($2.03 billion) and Titanic ($1.53 billion).

In tandem with the domestic performance, that lifts the global total to $1.9145 billion. The film remains in fifth place all-time worldwide as it approaches the $2 billion mark, which it will hit on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, Endgame will surpass the final global totals of Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) and Infinity War ($2.05 billion) to trail only Avatar ($2.8 billion) and Titanic ($2.2 billion) on the all-time global chart.

International Endgame breakdowns through Friday, followed by weekend estimates on the domestic front:

Cume to Date Fri China $547.4M $35.8M UK $75.6M $4.5M Korea $68.4M $4.4M Mexico $53.5M $2.6M Brazil $47.0M $2.8M India $45.7M $2.0M Germany $39.9M $2.8M Australia $39.8M $1.9M France $37.3M $1.9M Japan $29.8M $2.6M Russia $27.6M $3.5M Indonesia $26.3M $1.5M Italy $26.0M $0.8M Philippines $25.9M $0.9M Spain $21.9M $1.2M Thailand $20.5M $0.8M Hong Kong $20.0M $1.1M Taiwan $19.3M $1.0M Malaysia $16.0M $0.9M Other $212.1M $15.1M Total $1,400.0M $88.2M

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 3 – SUN, MAY. 5

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $150,000,000 -58% 4,662 0 $32,175 $623,894,638 2 Disney 2 Long Shot $10,700,000 — 3,230 — $3,313 $10,700,000 1 Lionsgate 3 The Intruder $10,500,000 — 2,222 — $4,725 $10,500,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 4 UglyDolls $9,200,000 — 3,652 — $2,519 $9,200,000 1 STX Entertainment 5 Captain Marvel $4,500,000 -46% 2,243 -192 $2,006 $420,992,018 9 Disney 6 Breakthrough $4,000,000 -41% 2,884 -29 $1,387 $33,276,512 3 20th Century Fox 7 The Curse of La Llorona $3,700,000 -54% 2,540 -832 $1,457 $48,300,003 3 Warner Bros. / New Line 8 Shazam! $2,400,000 -57% 2,521 -1110 $952 $135,143,790 5 Warner Bros. 9 Dumbo $1,500,000 -57% 1,668 -712 $899 $109,776,592 6 Walt Disney Pictures 10 Little (2019) $1,400,000 -60% 1,359 -760 $1,030 $38,510,325 4 Universal Pictures 11 Penguins $525,000 -54% 1,052 -763 $499 $6,905,829 3 Disney / Disneynature

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 2 Pet Sematary $480,000 -64% 655 -1000 $733 $53,737,219 5 Paramount Pictures 1 El Chicano $800,000 — 605 — $1,322 $800,000 1 Briarcliff Entertainment 3 Us (2019) $480,000 -59% 599 -656 $801 $173,905,690 7 Universal Pictures 4 Missing Link $280,000 -74% 707 -881 $396 $16,144,073 4 United Artists Releasing 5 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $200,000 -16% 245 -37 $816 $159,967,060 14 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 6 After (2019) $175,000 -57% 227 -380 $771 $12,004,934 4 Aviron Pictures 7 Five Feet Apart $79,000 -43% 153 -106 $516 $79,000 8 CBS Films 8 Hellboy $67,000 -81% 179 -748 $374 $67,000 4 Lionsgate / Summit

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Kalank $92,000 -67% 85 -198 $1,082 $2,707,084 3 FIP 2 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $56,000 42% 98 21 $571 $56,000 10 Lionsgate 3 Alita: Battle Angel $19,000 -55% 43 -40 $442 $85,690,390 12 20th Century Fox 4 Ash is Purest White $4,400 107% 6 1 $733 $4,400 8 Cohen Media Group 5 Faith, Hope & Love $2,000 11% 2 1 $1,000 $2,000 8 ArtAffects Entertainment

Friday Report: Sony’s The Intruder pulled an estimated $865K Thursday night start, topping the three new releases of the weekend so far. The thriller’s take registered 41 percent higher than Breaking In‘s $615K start last May, although that title opened over Mother’s Day weekend.

Lionsgate’s Long Shot took in $660K to begin the weekend, which is comparable to the $675K start of the Overboard remake on the same weekend last year. The film is expected to generate long legs thanks to excellent pre-release screening buzz.

Meanwhile, Uglydolls earned $300K last night to kick off its first weekend. While that came in 57 percent behind Wonder Park‘s $700K earlier this year, the latter title opened during Spring Break. We expect the STX release to enjoy a strong internal weekend multiplier this weekend.

Of course, it will be Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame that will handily win the weekend again as it chases what could be a record sophomore frame performance. More updates to follow…