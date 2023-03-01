Darren Aronofsky’s Pi Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary IMAX Pi Day Experience

Courtesy of A24

A24 and Protozoa Pictures are inviting fans to join director Darren Aronofsky on Pi Day, March 14th, for a special screening and conversation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first feature Pi. Returning to IMAX screens across the country in a new 8K restoration, this one-day only event will include a live Q&A with Aronofsky and other special guests, followed by a screening of the restored film.

The 1998 surrealist psychological thriller stars Sean Gullette as a mathematician who becomes obsessed with searching for patterns in the universe as part of a quest for meaning.