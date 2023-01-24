DCDC Announces Record Breaking 2022

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has distributed a variety of live events including Esports competitions, Q&As with film talent, concerts, and sporting events such as boxing, wrestling, and MMA. At the start of 2022, DCDC announced policy changes including price reductions and lower required minimum commitments for customers. As a result, 16 new content providers signed with DCDC to deliver their releases and/or events. DCDC saw the most titles delivered in a single quarter since inception during Q3, with a record 91 titles, 30 of which were live events. Top live events in 2022 included BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul, Scream opening night Q&A fan event, Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Live from Buenos Aires, and Netflix’s The Gray Man Q&A.

Howard Kiedaisch, the chief executive officer of DCDC, said, “We continue to look to expand the network in terms of content providers, exhibitor customers, and live capability to better serve the entire cinema ecosystem. Despite the industry still recovering from the pandemic in 2022, we were pleased to be able to lower prices and pay rebates to our coalition customers thereby further reducing their cost of delivery during a challenging time.”