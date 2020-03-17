Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition Begins Promised Rebate Program for Exhibitor and Content Provider Customers

PRESS RELEASE

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) today announced that it has begun to pay all its customers rebates. After recently paying back its founding investors (AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros.) their initial investments in full, DCDC is now fulfilling the promise it made to all of its customers when it was formed to pay them rebates pursuant to the same mathematical formula in each of their agreements.

DCDC is responsible for revolutionizing the delivery of movies to theaters across the country, moving the industry standard away from physical hard drive to encrypted digital files delivered via satellite. The DCDC network has successfully delivered thousands of feature films, events, trailers and special content to theaters across the country.

The pioneering North American theatrical content distribution company, which launched on October 1, 2013, has also witnessed a record growth in its customer base to over 345 exhibitors and over 55 content providers. DCDC continues to grow and has now surpassed 3,140 sites and 33,460 screens under contract.

Randy Blotky, CEO of DCDC, said, “This is a milestone moment for DCDC and its family of customers. We have fulfilled the promise we made when we first began to engage with customers. None of this, including our strong yearly growth, would have been possible without the support of our Board and the trust of our customers in joining with a unique organization designed to be an integral part of the digital distribution revolution. We are delighted to be in a position to begin giving back to them to show our appreciation for their confidence in our ability to continually drive down the cost of delivery of content for all sectors of this wonderful industry.”