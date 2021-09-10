Disney Announces Theatrical Exclusivity for Remaining 2021 Films: Eternals, West Side Story, Encanto, Ron’s Gone Wrong, The King’s Man, The Last Duel

All images courtesy of Disney.

Disney will give their remaining 2021 cinema releases theatrical exclusivity, the company announced Friday afternoon.

This news comes in the wake of their smash hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which opened above even the most optimistic projections with a $75.3M three-day / $94.6M four-day Labor Day weekend opening. The film broke the all-time Labor Day weekend box office record, which had been held for 22 years by The Sixth Sense.

All of Disney’s prior 2021 titles released in cinemas debuted day-and-date, with a simultaneous release on Disney+ for a $30 surcharge to subscribers. Those included March’s Raya and the Last Dragon, May’s Cruella, July’s Black Widow, and July’s Jungle Cruise.

Under their 20th Century Studios banner, Disney also released Free Guy with theatrical exclusivity in August.

The remaining films on Disney’s slate include:

The Last Duel (October 15)

45 days of theatrical exclusivity

Ridley Scott directs the historical action drama starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck, released under Disney’s 20th Century Studios banner (formerly 20th Century Fox).

Ron’s Gone Wrong (October 22)

45 days of theatrical exclusivity

This animated comedy stars Zach Galifianakis as the title character, a digitally connected artificial intelligence who’s not quite up to the manufacturer’s technical standards.

Eternals (November 5)

45 days of theatrical exclusivity

Fresh off her Academy Award Best Director win for Nomadland, Chloé Zhao helms this ensemble cast in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, starring Angelina Jolie.

Encanto (November 24)

30 days of theatrical exclusivity

Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and Moana fame wrote the songs for this original animated musical fantasy that takes place in a supernatural village in Colombia.

West Side Story (December 10)

45 days of theatrical exclusivity

Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited remake of 1961’s iconic Best Picture-winning musical stars Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler as the star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria.

The King’s Man (December 22)

45 days of theatrical exclusivity

This third installment in the Kingsman action franchise is a prequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Matthew Vaughn, the writer-director of the first two installments, returns.