Disney Debuts First Trailer for Cruella, In Theaters May 28, 2021

Disney has kicked off marketing for their latest live-action retooling of a classic animated property, this time an origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil. The film, slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2021, follows ambitious young Estella—later Cruella—as she navigates the fashion scene of 1970s punk rock London.
Directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gilllespie, Cruella stars Emma Stone and counts Emma Thompson among its supporting cast. Cruella‘s screenplay was written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and is based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close (who played Cruella in Disney’s two-live action 101 Dalmatians films) serving as executive producers.
Cruella will be the latest in a string of Disney remakes/reimaginings of animated properties that kicked off in earnest with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland and hit its box office peak with The Lion King, the second-highest grossing film of 2019 both domestically and globally. Two films in this category, Lady and the Tramp and Mulan, were sent straight to Disney Plus (at a premium price point in the case of Mulan) in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Disney Remakes Box Office History
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $116.1M
Domestic Total: $333.13M
Global Total: $1.02B
Maleficent (2014)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $69.43M
Domestic Total: $239.54M
Global Total: $758.4M
Cinderella (2015)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $67.88M
Domestic Total: $199.36M
Global Total: $542.3M
The Jungle Book (2016)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $103.26M
Domestic Total: $364M
Global Total: $966.5M
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $21.51M
Domestic Total: $76.23M
Global Total: $143.6M
Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $26.86M
Domestic Total: $77.05M
Global Total: $299.4M
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $174.75M
Domestic Total: $504.48M
Global Total: $1.26B
Christopher Robin (2018)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $24.59M
Domestic Total: $99.22M
Global Total: $197.7M
Dumbo (2019)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $45.99M
Domestic Total: $114.77M
Global Total: $353.2M
Aladdin (2019)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $91.5M
Domestic Total: $355.56M
Global Total: $1.05B
The Lion King (2019)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $184.42M
Domestic Total: $536.29M
Global Total: $1.65B
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)
Domestic Opening Weekend: $36.95M
Domestic Total: $113.93M
Global Total: $491.7M
