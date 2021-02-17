Disney Debuts First Trailer for Cruella, In Theaters May 28, 2021

Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney has kicked off marketing for their latest live-action retooling of a classic animated property, this time an origin story of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil. The film, slated for a theatrical release on May 28, 2021, follows ambitious young Estella—later Cruella—as she navigates the fashion scene of 1970s punk rock London.

Directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gilllespie, Cruella stars Emma Stone and counts Emma Thompson among its supporting cast. Cruella‘s screenplay was written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and is based on a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close (who played Cruella in Disney’s two-live action 101 Dalmatians films) serving as executive producers.

Cruella will be the latest in a string of Disney remakes/reimaginings of animated properties that kicked off in earnest with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland and hit its box office peak with The Lion King, the second-highest grossing film of 2019 both domestically and globally. Two films in this category, Lady and the Tramp and Mulan, were sent straight to Disney Plus (at a premium price point in the case of Mulan) in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disney Remakes Box Office History

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $116.1M

Domestic Total: $333.13M

Global Total: $1.02B

Maleficent (2014)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $69.43M

Domestic Total: $239.54M

Global Total: $758.4M

Cinderella (2015)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $67.88M

Domestic Total: $199.36M

Global Total: $542.3M

The Jungle Book (2016)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $103.26M

Domestic Total: $364M

Global Total: $966.5M

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $21.51M

Domestic Total: $76.23M

Global Total: $143.6M

Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $26.86M

Domestic Total: $77.05M

Global Total: $299.4M

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $174.75M

Domestic Total: $504.48M

Global Total: $1.26B

Christopher Robin (2018)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $24.59M

Domestic Total: $99.22M

Global Total: $197.7M

Dumbo (2019)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $45.99M

Domestic Total: $114.77M

Global Total: $353.2M

Aladdin (2019)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $91.5M

Domestic Total: $355.56M

Global Total: $1.05B

The Lion King (2019)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $184.42M

Domestic Total: $536.29M

Global Total: $1.65B

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $36.95M

Domestic Total: $113.93M

Global Total: $491.7M