Disney Moves Black Widow to 2021, Soul Sticks to November 20 Theatrical Release

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Studios announced its latest round of release date changes, as the studio continues to adapt to the challenging theatrical distribution landscape of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most high profile change on the schedule concerns Marvel’s Black Widow, previously scheduled as the next major studio release in North America on November 6. The title will now debut in domestic theaters on May 7, 2021. The change produced a number of ripple effects across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pushing Eternals (from 2/12/21 to 11/5/21) and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (from 5/7/21 to 7/9/21) further down the schedule.

Other notables changes include an extra year’s wait for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (from 12/18/20 to 12/10/21), while 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man is moved up a week (from 2/26/21 to 2/12/21).

Pixar’s Soul, currently scheduled for November 20, 2020, is keeping its date and now becomes the next major Hollywood title expected to hit theaters in North America.

Latest Changes to Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Studios Release Schedule:

DEATH ON THE NILE, previously dated on 10/23/20 moves to 12/18/20

THE EMPTY MAN, previously dated on 12/4/20 moves to 10/23/20

BLACK WIDOW, previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 5/7/21

ETERNALS, previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 11/5/21

SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 7/9/21

DEEP WATER, previously dated on 11/13/20 moves to 8/13/21

WEST SIDE STORY, previously dated on 12/18/20 moves to 12/10/21

THE KING’S MAN, previously dated on 2/26/21 moves to 2/12/21

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Release Schedule

(as of September 23, 2020)

2020

10/23/20 THE EMPTY MAN

11/20/20 SOUL

12/4/20 NOMADLAND

12/11/20 FREE GUY

12/18/20 DEATH ON THE NILE

2021

1/22/21 EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

2/12/21 THE KING’S MAN

2/19/21 ANTLERS

3/12/21 RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

4/9/21 BOB’S BURGERS

4/23/21 RON’S GONE WRONG

5/7/21 BLACK WIDOW

5/28/21 CRUELLA

6/18/21 LUCA

7/9/21 SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

7/30/21 JUNGLE CRUISE

8/13/21 DEEP WATER

8/27/21 THE BEATLES: GET BACK

9/10/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

10/15/21 THE LAST DUEL

11/5/21 ETERNALS

11/24/21 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/3/21 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

12/10/21 WEST SIDE STORY

12/17/21 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION



2022

1/7/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

1/14/22 NIMONA

2/11/22 THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

3/11/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

3/25/22 DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

4/8/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

5/6/22 BLACK PANTHER 2

5/27/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

6/10/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

6/17/22 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

7/8/22 CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

7/29/22 UNTITLED INDIANA JONES

8/12/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

9/16/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

10/7/22 UNTITLED MARVEL

10/21/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

11/4/22 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

11/11/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

11/23/22 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/16/22 AVATAR 2

12/23/22 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

2023

1/13/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

2/17/23 UNTITLED MARVEL

3/10/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

3/24/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

5/5/23 UNTITLED MARVEL

5/26/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

6/9/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

6/16/23 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION

7/14/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

7/28/23 UNTITLED MARVEL

8/11/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

9/15/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

10/6/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

10/20/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

11/3/23 UNTITLED MARVEL

11/10/23 UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY

11/22/23 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION

12/15/23 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

12/22/23 UNTITLED STAR WARS

2024

12/20/24 AVATAR 3

2025

12/19/25 UNTITLED STAR WARS

2026

12/18/26 AVATAR 4

2027

12/17/27 UNTITLED STAR WARS

2028

12/22/28 AVATAR 5

UNSET

THE FRENCH DISPATCH