Disney Reveals New Marvel Titles and First Trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, participates in the Marvel Studios' Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022.

Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are officially part of the ‘Multiverse Saga’, which will conclude with two all-new Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty releasing May 2nd, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars which is slated for November 7th, 2025. The previous two Avengers films brought more than $4.84 billion to the global box office: Avengers: Infinity War ($678.81M domestic / $2.04B global), Avengers: Endgame ($858.37M domestic / $2.79B global).



Feige was also joined on stage by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and cast members for a Q&A and look at the film’s first trailer. Feige also shared that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 11th and will mark the final title in Phase 4. The first Black Panther film, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, garnered $700.42M domestic and $1.34 billion at the global box office.



Feige revealed that Phase 5 kicks off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opening February 17th, 2023. A sci-fi adventure unique to the franchise, fans in the room were given a special look at the upcoming film in which super hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Previous entries include 2015’s Ant-Man ($180.20M domestic / $519.31M global) and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216.64M domestic / $622.67M global)



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 heads to theaters on May 5th, 2023. The audience was treated to a look at the upcoming film about the continuing adventures of the beloved band of misfits. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. Guardians of the Galaxy ($333.71M domestic / $773.35M global), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.81M domestic / $863.75M global)



Additional Phase 5 theatrical releases also include The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, which hits theaters July 28th, 2023, and a reboot of Blade, which begins shooting this October and opens in theaters November 3rd, 2023. The next Captain America film, Captain America: New World Order, opens in theaters on May 3rd, 2024 and a new group of heroes emerge in Thunderbolts, slated for theaters on July 26th, 2024.



Looking ahead, Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe includes the second reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise, with production kicking off next year. The film hits theaters on November 8th, 2024, prior to previously mentioned Phase 6 titles, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2nd, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7th, 2025).