Dune, The Batman, Matrix 4 Headline Latest Round of WB Schedule Changes

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is the latest major studio film to be pushed out of 2020, with Warner Bros. rescheduling the sci-fi epic by nearly a year, from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021. It’s not all bad news for sci-fi fans, however, with Warner Bros. also moving up The Matrix 4 from April 4, 2022 to December 22, 2021.

The studio’s other major IP revival, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, is vacating 2021’s crowded slate entirely, rescheduled from October 1, 2021 to March 4, 2022.

Warner Bros. also shifted dates for upcoming titles in its D.C. Extended Universe, with Andy Muschietti’s The Flash moving from June 3, 2022 November 4, 2022. David Sandberg’s Shazam 2 moves from November 4, 2022 to June 2, 2023. Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam, previously scheduled for December 22, 2021, is now undated.

Other changes on the Warner Bros. release slate include newly announced dates for untitled event films on June 3 and August 5, 2022. Minecraft, previously scheduled for March 4, 2022, is now undated.

Rival studio Sony Pictures Entertainment shifted dates of its own for the remainder of 2020 as well. The studio is pushing Escape Room 2, previously scheduled for December 30, 2020, to an unset date in 2021. Monster Hunter moves up from April 23, 2021 to the December 30, 2020 slot vacated by the Escape Room sequel. Sony also announced the release of The Kid Detective, a dark comedy it acquired at the latest edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, on October 16, 2020.