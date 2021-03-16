Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to Reopen March 19 with Raya and the Last Dragon

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre has announced plans to reopen its doors on Friday, March 19 for screenings of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. The announcement follows Monday’s reopening of Los Angeles-area theaters at 25% capacity.

Tickets are now on sale via www.elcapitantickets.com and Fandango. The film will screen on Friday, March 19 at 9:00am, 12:30am, 4:00pm and 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00am, 12:30am, 4:00pm and 7:30pm; and Mondays through Fridays at 4:00pm and 7:30pm. (The theater notes that show times and dates are subject to change.)

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children and seniors Monday-Friday and $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors Saturday-Sunday.

The El Capitan is also offering private screenings for up to 100 guests that must be booked 48 hours in advance.

Health and safety information for the theater can be found here.