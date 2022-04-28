Emagine and Caesars Sportsbook Partner on Caesars Sportsbook Lounge

Image courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

The Emagine Sports Lounge at Michigan’s Emagine Royal Oak movie theater, will be rebranded Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine, under the terms of the newly announced partnership between Caesars Sportsbook and Emagine Entertainment. The partnership combines fan engagement opportunities in a luxury venue at Emagine Royal Oak and creates a base for Caesars Sportsbook to host fan engagement events and offer promotions to movie and sports fans.

The lounge is equipped with a dedicated display showcasing a variety of betting odds for those interested in engaging in state of Michigan-regulated online sports gambling activities, using the guest’s own personal online sports betting account through Caesars Sportsbook. The lounge also hosts a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, horse racing, soccer, boxing, and motorsports. Admission to The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is free and available during normal theater operating hours on a first come, first served basis for individuals 21 years and older. The lounge is also available for private rentals and additional locations are planned for the second half of the year.

“We are excited about this partnership with Emagine Entertainment and applaud their ingenuity in creating a Sports Lounge in a movie theater,” said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. “This concept should provide an exciting environment for people to enjoy a televised sporting event and for us to connect with new customers while also rewarding our existing loyal customer base.”

“Our commitment to building innovative entertainment experiences for our guests led us to the creation of the sports lounge at Emagine Royal Oak,” said Anthony LaVerde, chief operating officer of Emagine Entertainment. “Partnering with Caesars is a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to being the most innovative theater chain in the country.”