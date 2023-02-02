Emagine Entertainment and Walsh College Partner on Educational Initiatives

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Emagine Entertainment, Inc. and Walsh College have announced a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the relocation of Emagine’s corporate headquarters to Walsh College in Troy, Michigan. The co-location of office space for Emagine Entertainment is part of a bigger collaborative partnership between the luxury theater chain and Walsh College. The partnership will focus on ‘Innovation in Action’, providing Emagine staff with access to ongoing higher education opportunities and the Walsh College community with internships and full-time positions at Emagine.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, February 6th and include key participants Paul Glantz, Walsh alum and the co-founder/chairman of Emagine Entertainment, Anthony LaVerde, the chief executive officer of Emagine Entertainment, Suzy Siegle, Walsh College’s president and chief executive officer, and the city of Troy’s mayor Ethan Baker.