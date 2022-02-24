Emagine Entertainment Announces Renovations of Four Newly Acquired Theaters

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Luxury theater chain Emagine Entertainment announced this week that its affiliate, Dandiprat Holdings LLC, has initiated processes to remodel and upgrade four former Goodrich Quality Theaters locations, with the goal of turning them into state-of-the-art movie palaces.

The theaters are located in Kochville Twp., Michigan; Batavia, Illinois; Portage, Indiana; and Noblesville, Indiana.

The four facilities, leased from Spirit Realty Capital, Inc., were placed under Emagine’s management in September 2020 following the bankruptcy of Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc. earlier that year. Three of the venues reopened last summer as governmental restrictions imposed on movie theaters due to Covid-19 were lifted and the supply of first-run feature films returned. The two Indiana facilities will remain operational throughout construction, as one half of each building will be cordoned off at a time for work to proceed. The renovation of the Saginaw venue is nearly complete. Total completion of the aggregate $22 million remodeling project is slated for late 2022.

Paul Glantz, Emagine’s Chairman noted: “All four of these theaters were good performers for the former operator. We will turn them into great theaters—facilities that guests will love based on all the enhancements we have planned.” Specifics about the venues and details of the upgrades planned for each location follow.