Emagine Entertainment Partners With Influx To Create New Mobile App for Guests

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Michigan-based luxury cinema chain Emagine Entertainment, Inc. has announced a new partnership with guest-facing cinema technology solutions provider Influx to create new mobile app experience for Emagine guests. The mobile app is currently under development and expected to launch in the first

quarter of 2023.



The app—which will be available for iOS and Android devices—will feature a variety of functions designed to enhance the moviegoing experience, including seamless integration of ticketing and online food ordering, along with a host of other convenient options and technologies.



“We are eager to introduce our new app experience to our guests,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “Along with Influx, we are designing what we believe to be the ultimate app platform that will put a variety of functionality and usability in the palm of our guests’ hands. When this app launches it will be transformative for our guest experience.”

“Technology and data can and will help movie theaters build on the recent surge that we are witnessing this summer. We’re excited to bring our best solutions to Emagine and deliver a world-class mobile app for their guests, who now expect more from a visit to the cinema,” said Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO of Influx.