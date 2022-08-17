Emagine Entertainment Partners with Screenvision Media and Strax Networks to Create AR Content for Moviegoers

Emagine Entertainment has announced a new partnership with Screenvision Media and Strax Networks to connect a physical theatrical experience to the digital world. The Augmented Reality (AR) platform developed by Strax Networks will connect guests of Emagine to digital experiences including promotions, games, videos, trailers, music, special messaging, and private offers from select sponsors via Screenvision Media. When a guest opens the StraxAR app and points it at various logos on a soda, popcorn tub, or other designated elements, a specific AR experience is triggered creating a unique and engaging digital interaction with guests. The StraxAR app, available for both iOS and Android devices, will debut to guests in October at select Michigan Emagine locations. Under the terms of the agreement, Emagine will have an exclusive window for the application of this technology in movie theaters.



“We are very excited to continue to innovate and bring this exclusive AR experience to our guests,” said Anthony LaVerde, chief executive officer of Emagine Entertainment. “Along with Strax and Screenvision Media, we are creating a unique direct channel experience connecting our guests to a wide variety of engaging digital content with unlimited possibilities.”



“The application of our technology in this new environment opens up so many doors to creative content development that will be a game changer for this industry,” said Eric Singleton, chief executive officer of Strax Networks Inc. “Guests of Emagine are in for a real treat.”



“We are thankful for Emagine to bring this partnership together,” said John Partilla, chief executive officer of Screenvision Media. “This innovative technology from Strax will allow us to work with our advertising partners to create additional value to their brands as they are discovering new ways to engage their customers with rich experiences that drive business.”

Courtesy Strax Networks